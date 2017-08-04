NATO soldier killed in Afghanistan convoy attack - coalition

WASHINGTON: A NATO soldier was killed and six other personnel were wounded on Thursday after a suicide bomber attacked their convoy in Afghanistan's Kabul province, a coalition statement said.

The incident occurred in the province's Qarabagh district. The wounded were being treated at a U.S. military hospital at Bagram Airfield and were in stable condition, the statement said.

The nationality of the slain soldier was not immediately clear.

