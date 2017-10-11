Netherlands' Dijsselbloem to leave Dutch politics - paper

Caretaker Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem will leave national politics when a new government takes office in approximately two weeks, a Dutch newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Dutch Finance Minister and Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem is seen before his meeting with Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos (not pictured) at the Finance ministry in Athens, Greece September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
AMSTERDAM: Caretaker Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem will leave national politics when a new government takes office in approximately two weeks, a Dutch newspaper reported on Wednesday.

De Volkskrant newpaper, with historic ties to Dijsselbloem's Labour party, said it had viewed a letter the politician sent to the chairwoman of Dutch parliament.

On the European stage, Dijsselbloem heads meetings of the Eurogroup, and he has said he will keep that role until his term expires in January. He has not indicated what he intends to do after that.

(This version of the story fixes spelling of Volkskrant)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Source: Reuters