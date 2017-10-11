Netherlands' Dijsselbloem to leave Dutch politics - paper

Caretaker Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem will leave national politics when a new government takes office in approximately two weeks, a Dutch newspaper reported on Wednesday.

De Volkrskant newspaper, with historic ties to Dijsselbloem's Labour party, said it had viewed a letter the politician sent to the chairwoman of Dutch parliament.

On the European stage, Dijsselbloem heads meetings of the Eurogroup, and he has said he will keep that role until his term expires in January. He has not indicated what he intends to do after that.

