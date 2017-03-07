Netherlands needs anti-takeover panel, says finance minister Dijsselbloem

AMSTERDAM: Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Tuesday the government should set up a panel with the power to block takeovers by foreign companies that were contrary to the national interest.

Many of the country's largest companies did not have the wherewithal to thwart unwanted takeover, he adding during campaigning for his Labour party ahead of national elections on March 15.

