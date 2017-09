MEXICO CITY: A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck off the Mexican west coast on Sunday (Sep 24), the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

The epicenter of the quake was 99km south-southwest of Tonala, in Chiapas state.

Mexico's capital was shattered by a 7.1-magnitude quake on Tuesday that flattened dozens of buildings and killed at least 307 people.

(Editing by Toby Chopra)