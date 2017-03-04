New assembly takes shape after snap Northern Irish elections

BELFAST: The new Northern Ireland Assembly was taking shape on Friday (Mar 3) after snap elections that energised voters but ultimately could fail to resolve the deadlock that triggered them.

Tensions boiled over in January between the two parties in the power-sharing executive, collapsing the administration in the semi-autonomous British province.

But while early results showed that voters had surged to the polls, the outcome was likely to leave the Democratic Unionist Party and Sinn Fein as the two biggest parties.

If Sinn Fein still refuse to work with the DUP's leader Arlene Foster, who was Northern Ireland's first minister, then the assembly could be suspended and the province fully governed from London.

The first count results put the pro-British DUP almost neck-and-neck with Irish Republicans Sinn Fein.

The Protestant, conservative DUP was on 28.1 per cent, down 1.1 per cent from the May 2016 election. While the Catholic, socialist Sinn Fein on 27.9 per cent, a rise of 3.9 per cent.

With 32 out of 90 seats filled - Sinn Fein had 15, the DUP nine, four went to the cross-community Alliance Party and other groups took four.

Full results are not expected until Saturday due to the complexities of the proportional representation voting system.

Turnout figures from Thursday's polls showed the election got voters motivated.

The Electoral Office for Northern Ireland said 812,783 votes were cast, meaning a 64.8 percent turnout - up 9.9 per cent from May 2016.

It was the highest turnout since the first election after 1998 peace accords that re-established devolved government in Northern Ireland.

SINN FEIN BUOYANT



The election was triggered when Sinn Fein's Martin McGuinness quit as deputy first minister over a costly, bungled green energy subsidy scheme rolled out by first minister Foster when she was economy minister.

Sinn Fein wanted her to step aside during an investigation.

Michelle O'Neill, who took over from the retiring McGuinness as Sinn Fein's leader in Northern Ireland, was elected on the first count in her constituency.

Foster topped the vote in her constituency but it was not enough to go through on the first round. Sinn Fein say they will not enter government if the DUP nominates Foster to become first minister again.

The parties have three weeks to strike some sort of deal, otherwise the Belfast legislature is likely to be suspended and its powers returned to London.

"After a brutal and divisive campaign there is no real expectation that the institutions will be up and running in the next few weeks," The Irish News newspaper said Friday in its editorial.

BREXIT FACTOR



Besides the energy scheme scandal, old wounds between the two communities were also reopened by the United Kingdom's vote in June to leave the European Union, which the DUP supported but Sinn Fein opposed.

Britain has signalled its intention to leave the EU's customs union after Brexit, raising fears of a new hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, which will remain in the EU.

London, Dublin and Brussels have all insisted they want to keep free movement across the Irish border - an arrangement dating from its creation in the 1920s.

But the possibility of a return to checkpoints has stirred memories of The Troubles, three decades of strife in Northern Ireland, in which more than 3,500 people were killed.