New mudslide hits barely recovering Swiss town

ZURICH: A fresh mudslide swept into a remote mountain town in eastern Switzerland on Friday where a massive landslide earlier this week left eight people missing.

Germany's N-TV news station and Switzerland's Blick newspaper showed video images of a river of mud flowing through tiny Bondo in the eastern Grisons canton, near the Swiss-Italian border.

Rescuers continued their search for eight people from Switzerland, Austria and Germany reported missing since the initial landslide above the town on Wednesday.

Police in Grisons said the new landslide hit in late afternoon local time and that some residents who had been allowed to return home had to be evacuated again.

