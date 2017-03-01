New Trump immigration order will remove Iraq from list of banned countries: Report
President Donald Trump's new immigration order will remove Iraq from the list of countries whose citizens face a temporary U.S. travel ban, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed U.S. officials.
- Posted 01 Mar 2017 12:25
- Updated 01 Mar 2017 12:35
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump's new immigration order will remove Iraq from the list of countries whose citizens face a temporary U.S. travel ban, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed U.S. officials.
Four officials say the decision follows pressure from the Pentagon and State Department, the AP reported. They had urged the White House to reconsider Iraq's inclusion given its key role in fighting the Islamic State group, it added.
Trump is expected to sign the new order on Wednesday. An earlier order was blocked by federal courts.
- Reuters