New York City commuter train derails in Brooklyn, multiple injuries

NEW YORK: A New York City commuter train derailed on Wednesday during peak morning commuting hours, injuring multiple people, officials said.

The Long Island Railroad train derailed at about 8:30 a.m. local time at Atlantic Terminal in the borough of Brooklyn, city officials said in an email notification.

My #LIRR train crashed at #AtlanticTerminal in #Brooklyn. Crazy. Seems only a few people are lightly injured. pic.twitter.com/oXHvy2yxDL — Aaron D. Neufeld (@Aaron_D_Neufeld) January 4, 2017

Multiple people have been injured in the incident, but the severity and number of injuries were not immediately known, New York police Detective Ahmed Nasser said.

Fox 5 News reported at least 18 people were injured.

