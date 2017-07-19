New York dog turns TV star after dramatic baby deer rescue

NEW YORK: A dog is behind the latest US media storm after a video of it allegedly rescuing a baby deer in the waters off Long Island, New York was uploaded online on Sunday (Jul 16).

In the minute-long video posted by owner Mark Freeley, six-year-old golden retriever Storm is seen paddling towards a brown figure in Port Jefferson Harbour as Freeley narrates in the background: "Storm is trying to save a baby deer. I think he's trying to save him."

Freeley then yells: "Storm, bring him in! Good boy, Storm, bring him in ... Storm is saving this baby deer right this minute" and the dog swims to shore carrying - true enough - the neck of a weak little fawn in his mouth.



The near drowning victim tries to make a break for it on dry land, but Storm chases it down and it collapses, sputtering.



"Storm, it's okay!" a panicked-sounding Freeley says while Storm continues to paw and nip at his newfound friend. "Storm, leave him okay. Good boy, Storm."



The dramatic video has racked up close to 90,000 shares on Facebook as of Wednesday. Meanwhile, Storm and his owner have appeared on several TV stations, including CBS and Fox.





Freeley said he called for help from the Strong Island Animal Rescue League, but when an official approached the deer, it headed for the water again.

The official, Frank Floridia, said he thought twice about diving in to rescue the animal, which had managed to cover a good distance.



"I didn't think I could swim out that far and get her, but I knew if I didn't she would 100 per cent die," said Floridia, who took off his clothes and eventually carried her back to shore under his arm.





The deer was later driven to a foundation in Middle Island, said Strong Island Rescue on its Facebook page, adding that once ready, the three-month-old will be "released back in to the wild".

Countless news reports and online comments have poured in congratulating Freeley and Storm, as well as animal rescue professionals involved. CBS New York probed the tagline "Bambi's Best Friend" for the retriever, while other media outlets have simply taken to calling him "hero".





Writing on the Good Boy Storm Facebook page started by Freeley to raise awareness for animal rescue following the incident, a user said Storm's owner had "a heart of gold" and that it was "no wonder Storm (was) such a great pup".

Others, however, have raised questions about the actual reason Storm stumbled to shore with the baby deer in his mouth.



ANIMAL INSTINCT?



Commenting on the original video, one user speculated that Storm had been the one to chase the deer into the water, saying "the dog clearly wanted to rip that thing up".

Many others raised the possibility that despite being domesticated, Storm was still only acting on his predatory instincts, with one saying: "Predators don't save animals lol (sic), the dog did not 'save' the deer. He just caught dinner in his mind (sic). Dogs are predatory animals, not humans."





Advertisement Advertisement

Said one who claimed to be a herdsman: "This was not saving the deer. Every single behaviour this dog (was) exhibiting was not of compassion. It is pure instinct to play and attack. The fawn's skin was ripped open with the muscle underneath exposed, and the repetitive mouthing/nose poking (sic) are dead giveaways."

To such comments, Freeley said: "I was there, and if anybody knows Storm, they know that's not in his heart."

"He is the most gentle, gracious dog you ever want to meet," he added, according to a New York Times report.

A neighbour who wrote on the Good Boy Storm page backed Freeley up: "Storm passes my house everyday and often stops inside for a treat and drink. He is the most well-behaved pup I've ever known."

In one of several Facebook posts about the incident, Freeley made a reference to Storm's breed: "Storm ... a true retriever."

Golden retrievers are traditional hunting dogs used to assist their masters in retrieving shot game and known to love water.