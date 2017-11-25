Next round of Syria peace talks in Geneva to begin Nov 28 - opposition chief

The next round of U.N.-backed peace talks in Geneva aimed at ending the Syrian civil war will begin on Nov. 28, the newly appointed head of the main opposition negotiating team said early on Saturday morning.

Nasr al-Hariri speaks to the media at the United Nations Offices in Geneva, Switzerland, May 19, 2017. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

Nasr Hariri told a news conference in Riyadh that the opposition was going to Geneva to hold direct talks and was ready to discuss "everything on the negotiating table".

