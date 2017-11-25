Next round of Syria peace talks in Geneva to begin Nov 28 - opposition chief

The next round of U.N.-backed peace talks in Geneva aimed at ending the Syrian civil war will begin on Nov. 28, the newly appointed head of the main opposition negotiating team said early on Saturday morning.

RIYADH: The next round of U.N.-backed peace talks in Geneva aimed at ending the Syrian civil war will begin on Nov. 28, the newly appointed head of the main opposition negotiating team said early on Saturday morning.

Nasr Hariri told a news conference in Riyadh that the opposition was going to Geneva to hold direct talks and was ready to discuss "everything on the negotiating table".

(Reporting By Stephen Kalin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)