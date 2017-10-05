Niger soldiers killed in ambush near Mali border - officials

BAMAKO: Unknown assailants killed several Niger soldiers near the border with Mali on Wednesday, according to two Niger officials, during an ambush in which Radio France International said U.S. soldiers were also killed.

"What is confirmed is that there are the bodies of five Niger soldiers and others seem to be missing but I cannot say whether there were U.S. victims," said Namatta Abubacar, a local official for the region of Tillaberi.

(Reporting by Cheick Amadou Diouara and John Irish; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Chris Reese)