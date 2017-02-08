Nigeria's Buhari is well, in no danger, talks to vice president daily - minister

ABUJA: Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, who is on medical leave in Britain, is well and in no danger, the country's information minister said on Wednesday.

"I can assure you that Mr. President is well and he is absolutely in no danger," Lai Mohammed told reporters in Abuja. "He is not in hospital."

