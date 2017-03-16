Nigeria's Buhari marks return with rare economic council meeting

ABUJA: Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari marked his return last week from medical leave in London with a rare appearance at a meeting on Thursday of members of the economic body that advises the government.

Buhari attended a meeting of the National Economic Council, which is chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and whose members include state governors, the central bank governor and the finance minister. He does not usually attend NEC meetings.

During Buhari's seven-week absence, when Osinbajo was acting president, the central bank devalued the naira for retail customers after the NEC called for an urgent review of the bank's foreign exchange policy.

Buhari has consistently opposed devaluing the naira since taking office in May 2015.

Journalists were asked to leave before Buhari spoke.

(Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Alexander Smith)