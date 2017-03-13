Nigeria's Buhari notifies parliament he has resumed duty - spokesman

LAGOS: Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has sent letter to parliament notifying lawmakers that he has resumed his duties, his spokesman said on Monday.

It follows the president's return on Friday after medical leave in Britain that lasted nearly two months. His spokesman Femi Adesina, in a message posted on Twitter, said Buhari would receive a briefing from the vice president "in a short while".

