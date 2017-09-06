Nigeria's cabinet meeting cancelled for second time since Buhari's return

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Nigeria has cancelled its weekly cabinet meeting for the second time since President Muhammadu Buhari returned from three months of medical leave in Britain.

Information Minister Lai Mohammed said in a statement Wednesday's meeting would not take place "due to inadequate time to prepare the documents".

Buhari cancelled the first cabinet meeting following his return on Aug. 19, raising concerns that the president, criticised for inertia by his opponents, was returning to his former ways, when he worked from home and missed ministerial meetings.

But the 74-year-old president, who has been working from home since his return, last week presided over his first cabinet meeting since taking leave for an unspecified ailment.

The refusal to disclose details of his illness has caused speculation about whether he is well enough to run Africa's most populous country and biggest economy.

Mohammed's statement said a two-day public holiday on Friday and Monday to mark the Islamic Eid-el-Kabir celebrations had left little time to prepare for the weekly meeting.

(Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)