Nigeria's President Buhari is recuperating fast, wife says

ABUJA, Nigeria: Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari is recuperating fast and will be back home soon, his wife said on Tuesday after returning from Britain where he is on medical leave.

The president, 74, travelled to Britain last month for what his office described as medical tests. Officials have refused to disclose details of his medical condition.

His wife Aisha Buhari, in a statement issued by State House, expressed appreciation for the support of Nigerians, and said "He will soon be with them as he is recuperating fast."

