Nigeria's President Buhari is recuperating fast, wife says

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari is seen at the Nnamdi Azikwe international airport as he departs to London to receive medical care, in Abuja, Nigeria May 8, 2017. Bayo Omoboriowo/Presidential office/Handout via REUTERS

ABUJA, Nigeria: Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari is recuperating fast and will be back home soon, his wife said on Tuesday after returning from Britain where he is on medical leave.

The president, 74, travelled to Britain last month for what his office described as medical tests. Officials have refused to disclose details of his medical condition.

His wife Aisha Buhari, in a statement issued by State House, expressed appreciation for the support of Nigerians, and said "He will soon be with them as he is recuperating fast."

(Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; Writing by Andrew Heavens)

Source: Reuters