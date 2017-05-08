Nigerian President Buhari to travel to London on Sunday for medical tests - spokesman

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will travel to London on Sunday night for a medical follow-up, his spokesman said.

FILE PHOTO - LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 12: Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari speaks after British Prime Minister Cameron opened the international anti-corruption summit on May 12, 2016 in London, England. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/Pool/File Photo

LAGOS: Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will travel to London on Sunday night for a medical follow-up, his spokesman said.

"Length of stay to be determined by London doctors," Femi Adesina said on his Twitter account. The government headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would function normally, he added.

(Reporting by Ulf Laessing, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Source: Reuters