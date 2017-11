BEIRUT: A Nusra Front car bomb killed at least nine people and injured 23 others in a Syrian government-held village in Syria's southwestern Quneitra area, Syrian state media reported on Friday.

Rockets and gunfire followed the bomb in Hadher, close to the Israeli-held Golan Heights, the report said, adding that the number of casualties is expected to rise.

(Reporting by Sarah Dadouch; Editing by Gareth Jones)