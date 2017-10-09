Ninth child dies after Brazilian nursery school fire

RIO DE JANEIRO: A ninth child died Monday (Oct 9) from burns caused when the security guard at a nursery school in Brazil sprayed children with flammable alcohol and started a fire.

The five year-old boy died during overnight Sunday to Monday, the hospital treating him said in a statement.

The total toll from Thursday's blaze is now 11: nine children, the teacher who died trying to save pupils, and the security guard. About 40 people were injured and 19 were still in hospital, including three in a serious condition.

On Sunday, Brazilian President Michel Temer posthumously decorated the 43-year-old teacher, Heley de Abreu Silva Batista, for her bravery during the fire at the nursery school in Janauba, a small town about 600km from the state capital of Minas Gerais.

Authorities say that the security guard had been suffering mental problems since 2014.