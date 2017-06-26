No definite arrangements in place for Putin-Trump meeting - Kremlin

The Kremlin said on Monday it was still premature to say anything certain about a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump next month because no definite arrangements had been made for it.

The two leaders are widely expected to hold their first personal meeting when they attend a G20 summit in Germany in July.

"Anyway, they (Putin and Trump) will be present at the same event, in the same city, at the same time. Anyway, there will be a possibility for such a meeting," Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

"Let's wait for this G20 summit. But I repeat again: to our regret, there have so far been no definite arrangements regarding this (meeting)."

(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

