No evidence linking detained 'Islamist' suspect to Dortmund blasts: Prosecutors

German federal prosecutors said on Thursday (Apr 13) that they had no evidence that the sole suspect in custody for the bomb attack against the Borussia Dortmund football team bus was linked to the crime.

  • Posted 13 Apr 2017 16:26
  • Updated 13 Apr 2017 16:30
Police investigators secure the streets near the team hotel of Bundesliga soccer club Borussia Dortmund in Dortmund, Germany on Apr 12, 2017, the day after their team bus was damaged in an explosion which injured a player and a police officer. (Photo: AP/Martin Meissner)

However they said that they were seeking an arrest warrant to keep the 26-year-old Iraqi national identified only as Abdul Beset A in detention over allegedly having been a "member of the Islamic State group" in Iraq.

- AFP/ec