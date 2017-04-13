No evidence linking detained 'Islamist' suspect to Dortmund blasts: Prosecutors
German federal prosecutors said on Thursday (Apr 13) that they had no evidence that the sole suspect in custody for the bomb attack against the Borussia Dortmund football team bus was linked to the crime.
However they said that they were seeking an arrest warrant to keep the 26-year-old Iraqi national identified only as Abdul Beset A in detention over allegedly having been a "member of the Islamic State group" in Iraq.
