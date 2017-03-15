No famine declared in Yemen, but 60 percent on the brink: UN-backed report

GENEVA: A U.N.-backed report on Yemen published on Wednesday found there was no famine in the country but said 60 percent of Yemenis, or 17 million people, are in "crisis" or "emergency" food situations, an increase of 20 percent since last June.

The report was written by an expert team using the globally recognised IPC methodology. The IPC, or Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, is a system of analysing food security on a five-point scale, where five is "famine".

(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Louise Ireland)