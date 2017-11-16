No ruffled feathers: Plane lands safely after large bird strike

MIAMI, Florida: An American Airlines flight pulled off a successful landing on Tuesday (Nov 14) after it picked up an unexpected passenger mid-air.

A Daily Mail report said the Florida-bound plane was on approach to Miami International Airport when a bird smashed into the nose of the Airbus A319.

The bird was still stuck in the plane even after the in-air impact. (Photo: ABC World News)

Officers said the flight was able to land and taxi to the gate with no issues, despite the dead bird still being lodged in the nose of the plane.

The report said animal services were called to retrieve the dead animal, and the plane was taken for repairs.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

