No signs of manipulation of Kenya vote - EU observers

NAIROBI: The head of the European Union's election observer mission in Kenya said on Thursday it had seen no signs of "centralised or localised manipulation" of the voting process.

Marietje Schaake said that the EU mission's final report would evaluate the conduct of the tallying process, which opposition leader Raila Odinga said had been compromised by hackers.

(Reporting by Ed Cropley; Writing by David Lewis)