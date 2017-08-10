No signs of manipulation of Kenya vote - EU observers

The head of the European Union's election observer mission in Kenya said on Thursday it had seen no signs of "centralised or localised manipulation" of the voting process.

An Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) official carries a ballot box to be stored at a tallying centre in Mombasa, Kenya, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Marietje Schaake said that the EU mission's final report would evaluate the conduct of the tallying process, which opposition leader Raila Odinga said had been compromised by hackers.

