No trace of shots fired, no casualties in London incident: Police

LONDON: British police said they had not located "any trace" of shots fired or any casualties following a security alert in the Oxford Circus shopping district in London on Friday (Nov 24).

"To date police have not located any trace of any suspects, evidence of shots fired or casualties," London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement after being called to reports of "shots fired".

Police had earlier rushed to London's Oxford Circus, sparking fears of a terror attack, but they have now stood down after finding no evidence to support reports of shots fired.

"Our response on #OxfordStreet has now been stood down. If you sought shelter in a building please now leave, and follow the direction of police officers on the ground if you need assistance," the Metropolitan Police said on Twitter.

London is on high alert following a string of terror attacks in Britain this year.

Earlier, British Transport Police said the Oxford Circus and Bond Street stations had been evacuated and were shut, saying they were investigating a "customer incident".

An eyewitness told AFP she saw people running from the Oxford Circus station, which is particularly busy because of stores offering Black Friday discounts.