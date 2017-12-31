No winner in US Powerball drawing, jackpot soars to US$440m

DENVER: No Powerball tickets matched all six numbers for Saturday (Dec 30) night's US$384 million grand prize drawing, sending next week's jackpot in the United States surging to US$440 million, lottery officials said.

The estimated US$440 million prize, with a cash value of US$278 million, marks the ninth largest jackpot in the game's history, according to figures on the Powerball website.

The cash value figure is the estimated total if a winner selects one lump-sum payment, rather than the other option of taking annual payments over 30 years.

Both estimated totals are before any taxes are assessed.

The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were: 28, 36, 41, 51, 58 and the Powerball of 24.

The odds of a single ticket hitting all six numbers are 292 million to one, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association.

The largest Powerball jackpot was US$1.6 billion payout split among winners in California, Florida and Tennessee in January 2016.

The record Powerball winner for a single ticket buyer is US$758 million, won by a Massachusetts woman in August this year.

Powerball tickets are sold in 44 US states, and Washington, DC; Puerto Rico; and the US Virgin Islands.

Drawings are held twice a week, on Wednesday and Saturday nights.

Separately, the Mega Millions jackpot has grown to US$343 million, with a cash option payout of US$215 million, the game said on its website.

