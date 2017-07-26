North Korea appears to be prepping for missile test: US official

WASHINGTON: The US military has picked up indications that North Korea is prepping for a new missile test, potentially of an intercontinental ballistic missile, a US defense official said on Tuesday (Jul 25).

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official told AFP that if the test goes ahead, it would "probably" occur on Jul 27, which is the anniversary date of the signing of the Korean Armistice Agreement.

"They're setting up for something," a second defence official said.

The first official said the test would be of either an intermediate-range missile or North Korea's ICBM - known as a KN-20 or a Hwasong-14.

Pyongyang triggered global alarm on Jul 4 - Independence Day in America - when it test-fired its first ICBM which experts believe can reach Alaska.