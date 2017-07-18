North Korea does not have capacity to hit US 'with any degree of accuracy' - US general

World

North Korea does not have the ability to strike the United States with "any degree of accuracy" and while its missiles have the range, they do not have missile guidance capability needed, Vice Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff General Paul Selva said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Air Force General Paul Selva speaks at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, U.S., October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

"I... am not sanguine that the test on the 4th of July demonstrates that they have the capacity to strike the United States with any degree of accuracy or reasonable confidence or success," Selva said while appearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Earlier this month North Korea said it had conducted its first test of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), and that it had mastered the technology to mount a nuclear warhead on the missile.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters