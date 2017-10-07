North Korea preparing long-range missile test: RIA cites Russian lawmaker

North Korea is preparing to test a long-range missile which it believes can reach the west coast of the United States, RIA news agency cited a Russian lawmaker as saying on Friday.

MOSCOW: North Korea is preparing to test a long-range missile which it believes can reach the west coast of the United States, RIA news agency cited a Russian lawmaker as saying on Friday.

Anton Morozov, a member of the Russian Duma's international affairs committee, and two other Russian lawmakers visited Pyongyang on Oct. 2-6, RIA reported.

"They are preparing for new tests of a long-range missile. They even gave us mathematical calculations that they believe prove that their missile can hit the west coast of the United States," RIA quoted Morozov as saying.

"As far as we understand, they intend to launch one more long-range missile in the near future. And in general, their mood is rather belligerent.

