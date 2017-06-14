North Korea releases US student, Secretary of State Tillerson says - AP

WASHINGTON: North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, a U.S. university student who has been held captive there since January 2016, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported.

Warmbier, a University of Virginia student from suburban Cincinnati, was on his way back to the United States after being released while serving a 15-year prison sentence with hard labour for alleged anti-state acts, the AP said, citing Tillerson. (http://apne.ws/2sXIDDN)

(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)