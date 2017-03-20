Channel NewsAsia

North Korea's Kim 'acting very, very badly'- Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday criticized North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying he was "acting very, very badly."

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watched the ground jet test of a Korean-style high-thrust engine newly developed by the Academy of the National Defence Science in this undated picture provided by KCNA in Pyongyang on March 19, 2017. KCNA/via Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft at his side aboard Air Force One as he departs West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., to return to Washington March 19, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.: U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday criticized North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying he was "acting very, very badly."

Trump made the comments to reporters while departing his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where he spent the weekend. Trump said administration officials had meetings during the weekend about North Korea, among other issues.

(Reporting By Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)

- Reuters