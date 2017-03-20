North Korea's Kim 'acting very, very badly'- Trump

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.: U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday criticized North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying he was "acting very, very badly."

Trump made the comments to reporters while departing his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where he spent the weekend. Trump said administration officials had meetings during the weekend about North Korea, among other issues.

(Reporting By Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)