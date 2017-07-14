North Korea says to take "corresponding measures" if UN adopts sanctions
North Korea said on Friday it will take "corresponding measures" if the U.N. Security Council adopts another sanctions resolution in response to the North's test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) last week.
The North's foreign ministry said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency that the ICBM test was an exercise of its legitimate right to self-defence against nuclear threat from the United States.
The United States has been trying to get China and Russia to back a new U.N. Security Council resolution imposing stiffer sanctions on North Korea following its latest missile test.
