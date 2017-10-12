North Korea says Trump has "lit the wick of war" - Russia's TASS agency

U.S. President Donald Trump has "lit the wick of war" with North Korea, Russia's TASS news agency quoted North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho as saying on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO - North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho walks to speak to the media outside the Millennium hotel New York, U.S., September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

"With his bellicose and insane statement at the United Nations, Trump, you can say, has lit the wick of a war against us," TASS quoted Ri as saying. "We need to settle the final score, only with a hail of fire, not words."

(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters