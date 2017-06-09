Northern Ireland's DUP to back PM May in forming govt: Report

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves the Conservative Party's Headquarters after Britain's election in London, June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
LONDON: Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) will back Prime Minister Theresa May's ruling Conservatives in forming a government after an inconclusive election, Sky News reported on Friday.

With no clear winner emerging from Thursday's election, a wounded May has signalled she would fight on. Support from Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) would allow her Conservatives to reach the 326 seats needed for a majority in parliament.

The DUP does not believe there is a need for a formal coalition deal, Sky News reported.

