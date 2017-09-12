Norway's governing rightwing bloc ahead in election: Projection

OSLO: Norway's governing rightwing bloc led by Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg, took a narrow lead in the country's general election, according to official projections published on Monday (Sep 11).

The Conservatives and their junior coalition partner, the anti-immigration Progress Party and two other centre-right allies, were seen winning an absolute majority of 86 of the 169 seats in parliament, with almost 40 per cent of votes counted.

Much will depend on whether the centre-right Liberals and Christian Democrats manage to surpass the crucial threshold of four per cent voter support, a level which gives more seats in parliament. Both parties were hovering around that mark in early vote counting.

The leftwing opposition, headed by Labour leader Jonas Gahr Store, together with the Green Party which has ruled out a collaboration with the Progress Party, was meanwhile seen winning 83 seats.

An exit poll published by the daily Verdens Gang and projections calculated by the TV2 television channel also predicted a slight lead for the rightwing parties.