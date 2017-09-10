Norway's Prime Minister Solberg declares election victory

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Norway's right-wing government continued to be set to win a historic re-election, official forecasts showed on Monday with 63 percent of the vote counted, after forecasts briefly showed the left-wing opposition was set to topple the cabinet.

OSLO: Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg declared victory for her right-wing government early on Tuesday , as forecasts showed her minority coalition and two backers in parliament in the lead with 89 percent of votes counted.

Surrounded by party supporters as confetti rained from the ceiling, Solberg said that it looked like the government had won a clear majority for another term in power.

"Our solutions have worked. We have created jobs," Solberg told enthusiastic party supporters, adding the government had "won backing for four more years".

