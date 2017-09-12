Norway's right-wing government projected to win re-election

Norway's tax-cutting Prime Minister Erna Solberg is on track to keep power after an election on Monday, closely defeating a Labour-led opposition in a campaign over how to manage the oil-dependent economy, official projections showed.

OSLO: Norway's tax-cutting Prime Minister Erna Solberg is on track to keep power after an election on Monday, closely defeating a Labour-led opposition in a campaign over how to manage the oil-dependent economy, official projections showed.

The ruling coalition of the Conservatives and Progress Party, and two smaller centre-right allies, would win 88 seats in the 169-seat parliament, Norway's Directorate of Elections projected based on a count of early votes.

A separate TV2 forecast gave the government and its allies a wider majority of 91 seats.

(Reporting by Oslo newsroom)