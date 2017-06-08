Norway Supreme Court will not examine mass murderer Breivik's human rights appeal

The Norwegian Supreme Court will not take up the appeal lodged by Norwegian mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik protesting his prison conditions, the court said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Anders Behring Breivik is pictured on the last day of the appeal case in Borgarting Court of Appeal at Telemark prison in Skien, Norway, January 18, 2017. NTB Scanpix/Lise Aaserud via REUTERS/File Photo

Breivik was seeking to overturn a March decision by a Norwegian appeals court that ruled his near-isolation in a three-room cell respected human rights.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Source: Reuters