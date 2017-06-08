Norway Supreme Court will not examine mass murderer Breivik's human rights appeal

The Norwegian Supreme Court will not take up the appeal lodged by Norwegian mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik protesting his prison conditions, the court said on Thursday.

OSLO: The Norwegian Supreme Court will not take up the appeal lodged by Norwegian mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik protesting his prison conditions, the court said on Thursday.

Breivik was seeking to overturn a March decision by a Norwegian appeals court that ruled his near-isolation in a three-room cell respected human rights.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)