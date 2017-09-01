Norway tightens IT security, vote count procedures in run-up to election

OSLO: Norway is tightening security procedures ahead of parliamentary elections on Sept. 11 to prevent possible vote tampering, the government said on Friday.

The security of IT systems will be enhanced, and all votes must be counted manually at least once in addition to the customary scanning of ballot papers by computers, it added.

There are no indications that anyone is trying to improperly influence the outcome of the election, the government also said.

