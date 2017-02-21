Norway to Britain, EU - think about us in divorce talks

OSLO: Norway would like to have the option to be included in any arrangements between Britain and the European Union as they negotiate a new relationship, a government minister said on Tuesday.

The Nordic country is not a member of the EU but pays for access to the European common market via the European Economic Area (EEA) agreement.

"We would like to have the possibility to be included in EU-UK arrangements concerning the internal market, permanent as well as transitional," the Norwegian EEA and EU minister, Frank Bakke-Jensen, said in a speech to EU ambassadors in Oslo.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)