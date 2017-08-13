Not surprising if North Korea tests missile again - CIA chief

U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director Mike Pompeo said on Sunday he would not be surprised if North Korea tested another missile, given that it had two tests in July.

“I am quite confident that (North Korean leader Kim Jong Un) will continue to try to develop his missile program, so it wouldn’t surprise me if there was another missile test. He conducted two in July, so it wouldn’t surprise me if there was another missile test," Pompeo said on Fox News Sunday.