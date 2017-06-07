Notre Dame attacker pledged allegiance to Islamic State in video: Probe source

PARIS: A man who attacked a policeman with a hammer outside Notre Dame cathedral in Paris had pledged allegiance to Islamic State in a video found at his apartment, an investigation source said Wednesday (Jun 7).

The 40-year-old man, who was shot and wounded by police after lunging at the officer, had shouted that he was "a soldier of the caliphate" during the attack on Tuesday and that he was acting in revenge "for Syria".