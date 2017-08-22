‘Now I don’t have to explain where I live anymore’: A Singaporean in Guam

The missile threat from North Korea has been a “non-event” for the Guam people, says Singaporean Marc Toh, who is based in the tropical island. “In fact, it probably made more people around the world know about Guam.”

GUAM: Whenever Singaporean Marc Toh tells people back home that he is now living on the tropical island of Guam, he tends to get a question in return.

“‘Where is Guam?’ is usually their first response,” the 47-year-old said with a laugh. “I get that fairly often from Singaporeans I meet. Interestingly, the opposite happens here because almost everyone in Guam knows where Singapore is.”

But this may be in for a change after the tiny Pacific island found itself thrust into the spotlight amid threats of a missile strike from reclusive North Korea.

Guam, which became a US island territory after the Spanish-American War in 1898, has been caught in the middle of a volley of hostile rhetoric between the United States and North Korea in recent weeks. Located in the western Pacific Ocean and about 4,700km away from Singapore, the island is a key US military outpost that includes a submarine squadron, an air base and a coast guard group.

While the prospect of a missile attack has unsettled some living in Guam, the mood on the island was relatively calm when Channel NewsAsia visited last week, especially after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reportedly held off attack plans. Officials have also tried to soothe concerns by likening the spotlight on Guam as publicity for the relatively unknown tropical paradise and its all-important tourism sector.

For Mr Toh, the global spotlight will probably help to spare him from another lengthy explanation about Guam the next time he introduces himself.

“I usually start off by saying that Guam is located to the south of Japan, east of the Philippines and west of Hawaii. It’s about two-thirds the size of Singapore but with a lot less people … Now I don’t have to explain where I live anymore, thanks to North Korea,” he said jokingly.

Singaporean Marc Toh and his children have been living in Guam for the past four years. (Photo: Marc Toh)

The Singaporean has lived overseas for the past 20 years since moving to the US to pursue a degree in theatre arts at Boston University. Upon graduation, however, he ended up pursuing another passion of his and became a pilot.

Four years ago, he requested to relocate to Guam from San Francisco so as to be “closer to home”. The threat from North Korea is unlikely to go away anytime soon with the US and South Korea beginning joint military drills this week, but Mr Toh does not regret making the move.

“The threat has been a non-event for people on the island,” said the Singaporean who now works as a pilot at United Airlines.



“I guess I have faith in diplomacy and faith that despite what has been happening on the outside, there’s a lot more going on behind the scenes and there are more people who want to maintain peace rather than go to war.”

And peace is how Mr Toh would describe his four years in Guam, marked by a slow pace of life and a friendly “kampung atmosphere” within the local community.

“If you think Singapore was small, this is an even smaller world. All of us know each other and we take care of one another. The local culture is very family-oriented and there’s a kampung atmosphere that has kind of disappeared in Singapore,” he explained while citing examples of how his neighbours would help to pick his children up from school whenever he gets caught up with work.

A double rainbow captured by Singaporean Marc Toh in Guam. (Photo: Marc Toh)

Life on the idyllic island has also taught the Singaporean to slow down and “take it easy” with various hiccups such as the occasional power and water outages, as well as threats from typhoons to a belligerent state like North Korea.



A high dependence on imports for everything on the island also means a relatively high cost of living and sporadic good shortages when there are disruptions to shipments, but Mr Toh told Channel NewsAsia: “I think I’ve learnt to take things as they come and just relax.”



Meanwhile, Guam has also been a “safe and less competitive environment” for his children, aged 13 and 10. In the past two years, Mr Toh has allowed them to take a year off school to pursue their own interests.



“They got to travel so I think they are getting an education beyond what they learnt in school. The system here is also flexible enough to accommodate that.”



On his free days, Mr Toh likes travelling away from the hustle and bustle of tourist-favourite Tamuning, where the white sandy beaches, high-rise hotels and duty-free shopping malls are located.

His favourite spots are in the southern part of Guam such as Umatac Bay, where village houses reflect Spanish architectural style influenced by Guam's colonial past. It is also where Portuguese seafarer and navigator Ferdinand Magellan first landed in March 1521, thereby discovering the tropical Pacific island.



"It’s a quaint and peaceful little village where you get to know more about the history of Guam and also get to see a different side of the island,” Mr Toh said.



The Umatac Bay located on the southern side of Guam. (Photo: Marc Toh)

But even with the breathtaking landscape that Guam offers, Mr Toh said there are times when home is still the best.



“When we were back in Singapore last month, my son and I rented oBike bicycles and rode to East Coast Park. We went by the chalets and I remembered how in the past whenever someone wanted to have a big time, it was to organise a chalet.



"Then we rode past the Road Safety Park. I was so excited and I told my son that that was the place where my friends and I learnt how to ride our bicycles safely.”

With a smile on his face, Mr Toh added: “It’s not so much about the quality of the place but rather the memories that it evokes. Little things like these will always give you an emotional reaction every time you see it.”