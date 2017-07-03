Numerous people died in German bus crash - government spokesman

Numerous people died when a coach burst into flames after colliding with a lorry in the German state of Bavaria on Monday, a spokesman for the German government said.

Firefighters are seen at the site where a coach burst into flames after colliding with a lorry on a motorway near Muenchberg, Germany in this still image taken from video on July 3, 2017. REUTERS/News 5
"Unfortunately numerous people - a tour group from (the eastern German state of) Saxony - lost their lives in this burning bus," Steffen Seibert told a government news conference.

Police have said 31 people were injured in the crash on a motorway, some of them seriously, while 17 people were unaccounted for.

(Reporting by Paul Carrel; Writing by Michelle Martin)

Source: Reuters