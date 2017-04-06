Nunes temporarily steps down from US House probe on Russia

WASHINGTON: The chairman of the House of Representatives' Intelligence Committee, Devin Nunes, said on Thursday that he was temporarily stepping down as head of the panel's investigation into Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 elections.



Nunes cited what he said were "entirely false" accusations filed against him with the Office Of Congressional Ethics.

In a statement announcing his decision, Nunes said he wanted to speak with the ethics office as soon as possible "to expedite the dismissal of these false claims."

The Republican had come under fire for briefing President Donald Trump on information he had received, while keeping members of his own committee in the dark.

Nunes said Republican Representative Mike Conaway would now lead the committee's investigation.