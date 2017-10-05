Nurse shark latches onto man's stomach in Florida and refuses to let go

FLORIDA: When Ervin Maccarty and his friends went diving off the coast of Marathon, Florida, he was looking for grouper and lobsters.

Instead, Maccarty came aboard with a nurse shark clamped unto his abdomen - and it simply refused to let go.



According to a report by Newsflare last month, Maccarty was taking a lunch break on the boat when a fellow diver surfaced from the water and asked for help retrieving a grouper he had shot with a spear gun.

''I jumped in and went straight to the hole in about ten feet water,” Maccarty was quoted as saying. “As soon as I get down there, the shark came out of another hole and bit me.”

The shark refused to let go of his abdomen, leaving Maccarty to struggle back to the boat while trying to pry the shark from his body.

"It wouldn't let go so I had to hold it tight with both hands so it wouldn't rip me open and I had to get up for air with the shark pulling me down,” he told Newsflare. "I thought I would drown.”

When he got back to the boat, Maccarty's friends had no choice but to use a knife to cut the shark from his body.

"Don't cut me!" says Maccarty in the video as his friend approaches him with a knife.

Maccarty's friends were eventually able to remove the jaws of the shark from his belly.

After around two painful minutes, the shark finally let go and Maccarty was left with a bite mark and blood on his stomach.

“It was a struggle and wore me out,” he reportedly said.