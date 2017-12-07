OAS may request new Honduras election to correct 'irregularities'

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

TEGUCIGALPA: The Organization of American States (OAS) said on Wednesday it may call for new Honduran elections if any "irregularities" undermine the credibility of results in last month's disputed vote that has sparked a crisis in the Central American nation.

In a statement, the OAS also called for an immediate return of constitutional rights such as freedom of movement. The Honduran government imposed a curfew last week when protests erupted over the vote count in the Nov. 26 presidential election, which has been tarnished by allegations of electoral fraud.

The statement, released by OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro, said the election result was not yet certain, and measures including a partial recount should be undertaken to clarify the outcome and restore credibility.

"It is clear that it is not possible, without an exhaustive and meticulous process of verification that determines the existence or not of an electoral fraud ... to restore the confidence of the population," the statement said.

Official results show President Juan Orlando Hernandez with a narrow 1.6 percentage point lead over centre-left opposition leader Salvador Nasralla, but no victor has yet been declared by the election tribunal.

Nasralla has demanded a recount and encouraged his supporters to protest, triggering demonstrations that have killed as many as 13 people.

The U.S. State Department on Wednesday advised U.S. citizens to delay or cancel unnecessary travel to mainland Honduras "due to ongoing political protests and the potential for violence."

CONGRESSIONAL VOTE DOUBTS

The election results also show Hernandez's National Party winning the most seats in Congress.

But third-placed presidential candidate Luis Zelaya, of the Liberal Party, said on Wednesday that irregularities in the vote had polluted the results for legislators as well as the presidency, and reiterated that Nasralla had won the top job.

He did not specify what the alleged irregularities were but said his party would share its copies of ballot sheets, including those disputed by the opposition, with the OAS.

TV star Nasralla, who claimed victory after early results put him ahead of Hernandez, has been locked in a bitter row over the vote count since the process broke down and suddenly swung in the president's favour.

On Tuesday, Nasralla said the electoral tribunal should review virtually all the ballots. If the tribunal was unwilling to do that, he proposed a run-off between himself and Hernandez, something not allowed for under Honduran law.

Hernandez, who as president has won praise from the United States for his crackdown on violent street gangs, has not claimed victory in broadcast comments in recent days and indicated on Wednesday that his party would support a recount.

(Reporting by Gustavo Palencia, Writing by Gabriel Stargardter, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)