Obama lifts some Sudan sanctions, citing 'positive' moves on conflict, terror

WASHINGTON: US President Barack Obama Friday (Jan 13) announced the lifting of some economic sanctions against Sudan in recognition of "positive" steps taken to end conflicts inside the country, improve aid access and tackle regional terror threats.

In a letter to Congress released by the White House, Obama said the past six months had seen "a marked reduction in offensive military activity, culminating in a pledge to maintain a cessation of hostilities in conflict areas in Sudan."

The letter recognized "steps toward the improvement of humanitarian access throughout Sudan, as well as cooperation with the United States on addressing regional conflicts and the threat of terrorism."